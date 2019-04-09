More rain ahead with seasonable temps in the 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Yesterday’s storms have moved on but they left behind over an inch of rain in many places. Today will still be a tad unsettled but not likely as stormy as yesterday. Today’s rain chance stands at 40%. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be fabulous days. With highs in the mid 70s, it will be sunny and dry. Even the humidity will drop off midweek.
The next front will move through on Friday. There could be a few thunderstorms as that passes but temperatures won’t change much. Highs will still be in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks dry on Saturday but more rain arrives on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the 70s.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
