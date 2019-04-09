Molly’s Kids: Ally’s stem cell transplant update

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A little over a week ago, Ally Davis decided to take control of her situation: She shaved her head.
“It went on my time,” she said. “Not cancer’s time.”
I love this Cabarrus County 14-year-old. We all do.
Also last week, a scan showed Ally’s largest tumor had shrunk from 6cm to 2cm.
She's cautiously excited about that bit of good news, because she says she knows she still has a ton ahead.
Ally is waiting for a scan of everything, from her head to sinuses, heart, lungs, all the way down to her kidneys. Later this month she’ll be back at Levine Children’s for 8 straight days of high-dose chemotherapy. She has also been getting her stem cells harvested, for a stem cell transplant that will follow the chemo.
All in all, she’s looking at being in the hospital 4-to-6 weeks. It’s most likely where she'll spend her 15th birthday.
And get this – because Ally is having so much poison put into her body, and so many intense treatments, doctors have to give ALL of her shots to her again. Every single shot she has received from childbirth to now.
“She’s not very happy about that,” said her dad Preston. “But in true fashion of Ally, she’s smiling and just told us, ‘Okay. Let’s go.’”
Go, Ally, go. We’re here. Your wide support network. We're not going anywhere.
#MollysKids
Past posts on Ally and her fight:
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here**
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.