Groundbreaking ceremony for Prosperity Ridge Independent Senior Living scheduled

Prosperity Ridge Independent Senior Living Apartments is a joint venture between Wesley Community Development and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. Both organizations have a mission of providing housing for families and seniors with lower household incomes. Rents for one-bedroom units will range from approximately $353 to $650 per month, while two-bedroom apartments will rent from between $418 and $770 making them affordable to households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.