Family, friends, fellow pastors remember Reverend Latasha Wilks, funeral arrangements set

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A well-known community leader in Rowan County died unexpectedly on Friday night. Reverend Latasha Wilks was just 45, but her family and friends say she will leave a legacy that shows a long life of service to the community.
“She was a person who was not going to give up, and if you told her no, she was going to find a way to do what it was that she needed to do," said Pastor Dee Ellison.
“Latasha was everything to the community," added Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins.
The family of Latasha Wilks held a press conference on Tuesday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Salisbury. Several people spoke, including her children.
“My mom was a very loving, caring, giving person," said youngest daughter Domanae Wilks.
“My mom really loved everybody and we really loved my mom," added daughter Sha’Keila Tate.
“I just want to say mama we love you," added oldest son Chad Wilks.
Reverend Wilks work in the community was well-known. In the wake of a controversial officer-involved shooting, Reverend Wilks walked the neighborhood with other pastors, stopping to talk and pray with anyone she would meet.
Weeks later, while many in the community waited for answers about the investigation, Reverend Wilks was there too.
“I am just looking for truth, transparency, and trust," Wilks said at the time.
Her sudden death of apparent natural causes on Friday shocked many, but it also showed her impact. From working with non-profits she founded, the NAACP, Pray Rowan, running for city council, county commission, and winning in office in the county democratic party, to confronting her own past that includes criminal convictions, she never shied away from using her own story as an example of how a life can change.
“She had the courage and integrity to tell you who she was and offer herself to remind us all that none of us are perfect, but when we face our past and confront those things that have made us who we are, it makes us a better person, and she gained a lot of respect in that aspect," Dr. Nilous Avery of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist added.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Sunday at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College at 3:00 pm.
The family is asking for monetary donations to help with funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to help may make donations directly to Noble-Kelsey Funeral Home in Salisbury.
