Cleanup underway after storms hit Gaston County Monday

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - People along East Gaston Avenue in Bessemer City knew bad things were happening as a storm rolled through Monday evening.
“It was loud,” said Greg Mullins. He saw the trees swaying in the wind and then the rain hit.
That’s when some limbs fell and a large pine tree fell on an house. Two people were inside but they escaped unhurt.
On Tuesday neighbors cleared their driveways and special crews came in to get the big stuff.
At the house where the pine tree fell a crane was brought in to take it off the roof. It took all day to do it.
The damage left behind was extensive but repairable.
People in the neighborhood are hoping they won’t see a storm like that again for a while.
“It was scary,” said one woman.
