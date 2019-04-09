Cabarrus Schools vote to approve realignment plan

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - On Monday night the Cabarrus County Board of Education voted to approve a proposed realignment plan.
The changes would go into effect in the fall of 2020.
Two new schools, West Cabarrus High and Hickory Ridge Elementary, will open next year. Beverly Hills Elementary is set to be vacated at least temporarily, though supporters have fought to keep it open.
School board members said among the criteria used for the new proposal was keeping students as close to home as possible, accounting for future growth, and minimizing the impact on students.
Under the approved plan, approximately 2,300 high school students would shift with nearly 1,600 students attending the new West Cabarrus High School.
Approximately 500 middle school students will be moved, with most of the changes coming in the Cox Mill and Odell areas.
Approximately 1,200 elementary school students would move, with 700 of attending the new Hickory Ridge Elementary School.
The realignment plan was created by a committee of parents, community members. A consulting firm was also used in the formation of the proposal.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.