Women in STEM: Naomi Thomas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On the cusp of her 24th birthday, Naomi Thomas already has an impressive resume. No surprise, since she built her first computer at the age of six!
“My interest in technology started at a very young age and when my parents saw that I was fascinated by technology they put me in a lot of women in tech and engineering camps on the weekends. I participated in computer science internships at UC Berkley and UVA.," says Thomas.
As a college student the innovative efforts to attract more people to tech blossomed.
“When I went to UNC Greensboro I started a program called My Tech Life. It was a eight-week technology workshop series to create hands on learning experiences for the K-12 community to learn the basics of coding, but in a fun and interactive way,” Thomas says.
Today, through the company she founded, Naomi is applying that concept in the real world where women are the target audience. “The STEM Station is a program through my digital marketing agency, Boss Business Market. We provide diversity and consulting services to help brands implement really creative learning experiences to attract minorities and women in STEM,” Thomas explains.
So women listen up, with the digital and tech age taking over, Naomi says you don’t need to be a tech genius to succeed in the field. Start with finding what your passion is.
“So whether it’s in fashion, whether it’s in beauty, whether it’s in solar energy or culinary, look into the tech companies that have a presence within those industries. Look into the opportunities so you can still be in a career you’re passionate about but you’re also making a global impact and using technology to do so,” says Thomas.
In college, Naomi worked with Google as a student ambassador and in 2018 was named one of Charlotte’s Top 30 Under 30.
