The pros and cons of owning a pickup truck

Considering a pickup truck as your next drive time solution? You’re not alone - trucks are popular with drivers from all walks of life! However, like any other vehicle, they have their pros and cons. Just because a truck is a great solution for someone else doesn’t mean it’s the best bet for you. Toyota of N Charlotte is here to discuss the pros and cons of pickup truck so you can make an informed decision next time you shop.
Pros of owning a pickup truck:
Curious as to what perks you’ll have as a N Charlotte Toyota truck owner? Here are the big ones we hear from our customers:
You can easily tow and haul cargo. Trucks have larger, more powerful engines under the hood than passenger cars and compact SUVs. This means you’ll get more horsepower and torque at your disposal, and you’ll also be able to tow and haul more. Trucks can haul higher weights in their beds and also pull heavier items behind them - while some passenger cars may be able to tow 1,500 lbs, the N Charlotte Toyota Tundra can tow 10,000 lbs.
You’ll be able to take things off the pavement. Pickup trucks are also great for finding adventure where the pavement ends. So many of our N Charlotte Toyota trucks come decked out with off-roading features like all-terrain tires, four-wheel drive, CRAWL control, skid plates, Multi-Terrain Select, and more.
You’ll have plenty of space. Worried about interior space? Don’t be - you can easily find a pickup truck that’s just as spacious as a compact SUV. A lot of our options will seat up to five and still leave space. Plus, you’ll have a ton of cargo space in the bed to work with.
What about the cons, though?
Driving a pickup truck isn’t for everyone… so here are a few of the perceived cons you might want to consider before signing the dotted line.
They’re big. Not a fan of driving a big vehicle? Then a truck probably isn’t for you - they take up more space than a passenger car or SUV.
They’re not as fuel-efficient as cars and compact SUVs. As noted, pickup trucks have larger engines and are constructed to be heavier and more powerful than cars. This means their fuel efficiency falls behind that of cars. It’s just the trade-off you have to make.
You’ll have less variety in terms of models. There are seemingly endless models to choose from when you buy a car or SUV but in the world of trucks, your options are fewer. Luckily, you can easily customize your ride at Toyota of N Charlotte with packages, accessories, and different trim-levels to get what you need.
