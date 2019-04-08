Knights Power Past Bulls 12-10 on Sunday

KNIGHTS KNOTES: The Knights scored 36 runs over the four-game series. A total of 69 runs were scored during the entire series combined… RHP Spencer Adams started for the Knights and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over three innings of work… LHP Colton Turner did not allow a run over two innings in relief… Second baseman Ryan Goins, catcher Seby Zavala, and first baseman Matt Skole had two hits apiece in the win… RHP Dylan Cease, the number three prospect in the Chicago White Sox system as ranked by Baseball America, will get the start in Monday’s opener for his Triple-A debut.