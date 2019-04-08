Kemba Walker Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

With 32 points, seven assists and three rebounds against the Pelicans on April 3, Walker recorded his 26th 30-point game of the season, passing Glen Rice for the franchise record for 30-point games in a season. Walker scored 21 of his 32 points at New Orleans in the fourth quarter, making him the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2006 with consecutive 20-point fourth quarters after having notched 22 in the fourth at Utah on April 1 (via ESPN Stats and Info). Walker combined for 29 points and eight assists vs. Toronto on April 5, leading the Hornets to their first season series win over the Raptors since the 2013-14 season. He tallied 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Hornets road win over the Pistons on April 7, tying Golden State’s Curry and Portland’s Lillard for the fifth-most 30-points games in the NBA this season.