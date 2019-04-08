Juvenile arrested following gas station armed robbery in Newton

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - A juvenile is in custody following the armed robbery of a Circle K off of W. NC 10 Highway in Newton.
The robbery took place Monday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. when a suspect described as a black male with his face covered entered the gas station and presented a gun to the clerk before demanding money. The clerk complied with the suspect and placed cash in a book bag that the suspect had brought into the store.
After receiving the money, the suspect fled the store in a white Dodge Journey. A witness inside of the Circle K during the robbery was able to get a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and tag as he drove away.
The Newton Police Department determined from that information that the suspect may be headed to an address outside of city limits. Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies were asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle and soon after made an arrest after finding the suspect and the Dodge Journey at a traffic stop.
The suspect is now in the custody of the Newton Police Department.
No further information has been released at this time.
