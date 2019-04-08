Hamilton coming back to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Broadway’s famous musical “Hamilton" is coming back to the Queen City, Blumenthal Performing Arts confirmed Monday.
Details were scarce, but Blumenthal Performing Arts hinted at when the cast could return.
“This show will tour for YEARS so yes, it will return to Blumenthal!,” a Blumenthal representative said. “In terms of details, all we can share right now is that 2021 will be a very exciting year in the Queen City! Stay tuned!”
When Hamilton toured in Charlotte last fall, tickets ran between $74.50 to $174.50, with a select number of $434.50 premium seats. Blumenthal did not provide details regarding future ticket prices. They also did not say whether there would be a $10 lottery for a chance to win tickets, as there was last year in Charlotte.
Hamilton is currently touring in Detroit, Michigan and will continue April performances in Dallas, Texas and Rochester, New York.
Click here for upcoming tour destinations.
