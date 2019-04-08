Former Lindale ISD counselor accused of giving elementary student pill for ADHD

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - A former counselor at a Lindale ISD elementary school has been arrested and accused of furnishing a prescription pill to a student last month.
Monica Paige Mize, 45, of Lindale, is charged with second-degree delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
Lindale ISD police obtained a warrant for Mize’s arrest on March 20. She was booked into the Smith County Jail two days later, and she posted a $10,000 bond the same day, according to jail records.
According to an arrest affidavit furnished to KLTV on Monday, Mize, a counselor at College Street Elementary, called a student to her office and then walked him to her vehicle. The affidavit states Mize got a bottle of Vyvanse and told the student that his mother “probably wouldn’t mind if he takes the pill, however his dad would not like it.”
Mize gave the pill to the student and had him wash it down with a drink from the cup of tea she was carrying, according to the affidavit. The two then returned to the building, and Mize told the school nurse and secretary that she gave the student the pill.
According to the company website, Vyvanse is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children.
Lindale ISD says Mize is no longer employed with the district.
