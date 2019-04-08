FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe weather, damaging winds anticipated

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today will be an unsettled one so a First Alert has been issued. Skies will feature more clouds than sun and showers are possible at any time. However, the best chance will be this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible from late afternoon through midnight and some could be on the strong to severe side.
The biggest threats seem to be gusty winds and hail. Some places could pick up ½ to 1” of rain through the day tomorrow. Tuesday will be unsettled again, with showers likely. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday look fantastic! We should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Then a front will move through on Friday, bringing our next rain chance.
Have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
