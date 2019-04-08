Family of one #MollysKids helps another

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two Saturdays ago I wrote about a little girl just two days old. Livi Sigmon. Her older brother, Luke, had been one of our #MollysKids. Way down in the post I mentioned that Luke/Livi's mom had started a Foundation in Luke's memory.
The mom of one of our other #MollysKids -- Dawn -- read the whole post welcoming Livi to the world, and wrote me almost instantly. She said what stuck out to her the most was the small mention of that Foundation.
It's called the Hearts and Hope Foundation, Inc.
Could they, she wondered humbly, help her?
It is hard to ask for help, even when it's really needed.
I have known Dawn, and her son Steele, for a long time. I know how sick he is and how much Dawn does not only for him, but also for her other three children. Within minutes I'd connected Dawn with Lyndsi. One momma going through tough times, to another momma who knows what that feels like.
Fast forward to today. Lyndsi has come through.
Somehow (even while dealing with a newborn!) Lyndsi got her Foundation board to come together and give some deserved financial assistance to Dawn, which they delivered with a face-to-face visit.
Group photo of Dawn, her son Steele, and some board members below.
I love #MollysKids and all of you here who read and share and help connect big hearts in our community. Thank you.
-Molly
PS: Here’s a post about Livi two weeks ago that started this beautiful ball rolling.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.