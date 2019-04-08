Could border issues cause problems for local farmers at picking time?

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Despite recent freezing weather, crops in Lincoln County appear to be in good shape. Peaches are already forming on the peach trees and apples are in full bloom. Blackberries are progressing according to schedule too and picking could begin for strawberries in two weeks.
Farmers are hoping the weather stays favorable. They are also hoping border issues will not get in the way when it is time to have their crops picked. Migrant workers are needed, they said.
“Yes, for us it is crucial to have them, “ said fruit grower Alan Davis. He and others get their migrant teams through government H-2A programs. It assures the workers are in the country legally and in many cases, the same pickers go to the same farms year after year.
Last year, backups at the border caused some slight delays in getting the workers into the United States. Tomas Chavez at Knob Creek Orchards says it is always a concern. “We don’t want any delays.”
Growers say they have confidence that the government program will make sure the migrants get across the border and to the states where they are needed but will be watching carefully what happens. When the crop is ready for picking, they have to have the pickers right away, they said.
