Concord-Padgett Regional Airport offers tips for spring breakers

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: The team at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport is ready to serve many students and families traveling on Allegiant to sunny spring break destinations in the coming weeks. With extra flights to several fun Florida communities, Concord will be the spring break launch location for thousands in the region.
Airport officials expect April 18-28 to be the busiest travel dates, with many Allegiant flights already sold out on these days. To ensure a smooth traveling experience, passengers should plan ahead, be prepared for lines, and arrive early to the airport.
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport always encourages passengers to check with the airline (Allegiant) for updated flight information, as well as baggage size and weight rules.
Here are some additional tips for travelers:
- Arrive at the airport at least one hour before departure to have enough time for parking, checking luggage, and going through security.
- A convenient parking deck is located just steps away from the terminal entrance and free for the first hour, great for picking up and dropping off passengers (no curbside parking is allowed). Once the parking deck is full, the airport will open overflow lots. Please allow an additional 30 to 40 minutes if parking in the overflow lots. Find out more about overflow parking, parking fees, and more at concordnc.gov/Departments/Concord-Regional-Airport/Airport-Information/Airport-Parking
- The Allegiant ticket counter closes 45 minutes before departure time. Arriving too late may prevent checking bags, printing a boarding pass, or boarding your flight. Save time by printing boarding passes at home or downloading the Allegiant mobile app.
· When traveling with infant, child, elderly, or disabled passengers, allow for even more time. TSA advises arriving two to three hours before your flight. Passengers with a disability or medical condition may call ahead to the TSA Cares toll free helpline at 855-787-2227. Review the prohibited items list for both carry-on and checked baggage at and View TSA's travel tips at tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.
· Remember the TSA 3-1-1 liquids rule. There are food, snacks, and drinks available from the concessionaire in the waiting area beyond the security checkpoint.
