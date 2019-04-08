Checkers Shoot Down Thunderbirds 5-0 In Home Finale

Roland McKeown kicked things off just 38 seconds in when he hammered home a drop-pass from Martin Necas, and that would open the floodgates for Charlotte’s offense. Four different Checkers notched multi-point games, including Aleksi Saarela, who hung Springfield netminder Samuel Montembeault out to dry for his 29th goal of the year and set up Morgan Geekie for a dagger late in the second. Martin Necas netted a pair of helpers, one of which was a power-play feed to Julien Gauthier in front that was nearly identical to their connection last night.