Charlotte Football to Hold Annual Green-White Spring Game, Apr. 13

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers.
Charlotte, N.C. -- The Charlotte 49ers annual Green-White Spring Football Game will be held Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. on-campus at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
This will be the 49ers first Spring Game under new head coach Will Healy, who took over the program in December. The first-year coach has 12 returning starters on the roster, including first-team all-Conference USA defensive end Alex Highsmith, second-team all-C-USA running back Benny LeMay, 2018 leading tackler Ben DeLuca, 2017 leading tackler Jeff Gemmell and 2018 leading receiver Victor Tucker.
The 49ers will hold an autograph session and family-friendly activities on the field after the game.
There is a $10 admission charge and parking is on a first-come; first-served basis in Gold Lot 23; Green CRI lots 1-5 and the Orange CRI Deck. Lots open at 12 noon.
Spring Game tickets also provide free admission to the 49ers 6 p.m. baseball game vs. Rice that will include post-game fireworks.
2018 Season Ticket holders have tickets for the Spring Game in their 2018 season ticket package.
