Charlotte Football to Hold Annual Green-White Spring Game, Apr. 13

This will be the 49ers first Spring Game under new head coach Will Healy, who took over the program in December. The first-year coach has 12 returning starters on the roster, including first-team all-Conference USA defensive end Alex Highsmith, second-team all-C-USA running back Benny LeMay, 2018 leading tackler Ben DeLuca, 2017 leading tackler Jeff Gemmell and 2018 leading receiver Victor Tucker.