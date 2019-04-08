Catawba College hires new Assistant Director of Career Services

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Catawba College recently welcomed L. Sharisse Robinson as the new Assistant Director of Career Services.
Robinson leaves the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she worked for six years – for the first four as the Assistant Director of Counseling Services for Student Support Services (TRiO), providing support and programs for first-generation students.
During her tenure there, she also served as an Assistant Director for Career Services/Career Coach and as the liaison for the School of Education. In the latter role, she was able to work closely with the faculty, staff, and students to provide quality programming that prepared future educators.
At UNC Greensboro, she was one of the founding members of the campus organization 1st G, worked very closely with the financial aid office, and was a member of the Financial Literacy Task Force. She was a contributing writer to the Parent & Family Newsletter, produced by the Dean of Students. Robinson also taught a freshman transition course and a class for probationary students.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies and Psychology, and a Master of Arts degree in Community Counseling, both from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also holds the Global Career Development Facilitator Certificate from the National Career Development Association.
Robinson has presented at the North Carolina Association of Colleges and Employers (NCACE) and North Carolina Council of Educational Opportunity Programs KNCT-3 conferences.
Originally from Greensboro, Robinson now calls Charlotte home. During her free time, she enjoys reading, watching crime shows, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She is passionate about supporting students in their career goals and is excited to join and work with the Catawba College community.
