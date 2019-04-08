Carolina Panthers Sign Five Players

Press release provided by Carolina Panthers.
The Carolina Panthers have signed defensive tackle T.J. Barnes, tight end Thomas Duarte, offensive tackle Brandon Greene, wide receiver Rashad Ross, and defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao.
Barnes, Duarte, Greene and Ross all most recently played with teams in the Alliance of American Football (AAF).
Barnes most recently played for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF. He has appeared in 21 NFL games with one start, most recently playing with Kansas City at the end of the 2016 season. He played in four games for Buffalo in 2015 after starting that season with the New York Jets, where he played in 12 games over parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Barnes originally entered the NFL with Jacksonville in 2013 as an undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech.
Duarte comes to Carolina from the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round (231st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He saw action in one game in 2016 and then spent a majority of the 2017 season on Miami’s practice squad.
Greene was most recently a member of the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2017, Greene spent most of the 2017 season on the Bears’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for two games at the end of 2017, but did not make an appearance.
Ross comes to Carolina from the Arizona Hotshots of AAF, where he ranked second in the league with 583 yards on 36 receptions and led the league with seven receiving touchdowns.
Originally an undrafted free agent signed by Tennessee in 2013, Ross had the best season of his career in 2015 when he played in 13 games for Washington. That season, he amassed 184 receiving yards, including a 71-yard touchdown, while also making 28 kick returns for 684 yards which included a 101-yard return for a touchdown against the Giants. Ross has played in 20 NFL games in his career, with 18 for Washington in 2015 and 2016 and two for Chicago in 2014.
Vaeao comes to Carolina after being waived by the Jets recently. He started his career with Philadelphia where he played in 33 games with three starts between 2016 and 2018, totaling 27 tackles and a sack. He played in the 2017 NFC Championship game and earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.
