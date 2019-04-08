Carolina Panthers Sign Five Players

Barnes most recently played for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF. He has appeared in 21 NFL games with one start, most recently playing with Kansas City at the end of the 2016 season. He played in four games for Buffalo in 2015 after starting that season with the New York Jets, where he played in 12 games over parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Barnes originally entered the NFL with Jacksonville in 2013 as an undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech.