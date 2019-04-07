Warm weather with the possibility of scattered showers expected throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today will end up just about as warm as yesterday but there is a little better chance of a few showers moving in and out during the day. There is a 30% chance. Don’t change any plans but keep the WBTV Weather App handy in case skies begin to darken.
Monday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s. It will bring a chance for showers any time. There could even be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening. As that system continues to make progress, there could be a few showers left around on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s before another front brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Enjoy your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.