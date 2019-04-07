Second blaze in a month damages north Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters worked overnight to contain and eventually put out a 2-alarm fire that had consumed parts of a north Charlotte apartment complex.
The Hunter’s Pointe Apartments, located near the Hidden Valley community off of Prospect Drive, experienced damage to two of the complex’s units but no injuries were reported.
Over 50 firefighters worked for about 40 minutes to eventually put the fire out and rescue a dog that had been trapped in an apartment during the blaze.
A previous fire in March had been ruled intentional after an initial investigation.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.