Rowan commissioners approve incentives for ‘major employer’

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A jobs announcement could be coming soon to Rowan County, following the approval of an incentive package for a company referred to as a “major employer.”
The Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved a tax incentives deal at their meeting last week that could result in the addition of 1,250 jobs new jobs for Rowan County.
“Project Kodiak” is an e-commerce fulfillment center that the Rowan EDC has been working with since last April. Rowan County is in competition with South Carolina for the project.
According to Greg Edds, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, the announcement would “be big news across the whole state.”
According to the Rowan EDC, the approved incentives package would provide the company with property tax rebates estimated to value $2.3 million over 10 years. The company would also receive a $400,000 grant for equipment. The county would retain $1.26 million in tax revenue after the rebates.
Commissioner Mike Caskey said that “incentives like this are a little bit out of the ordinary for us, but this is a very extraordinary project.” The performance-based incentives package requires the company to meet specific investment and employment levels in order to qualify for receiving the funding.
A final decision about their new location is expected from Project Kodiak by the end of April.
