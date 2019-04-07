30+ residents displaced after large apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Fire crews from Columbia and Irmo worked to quell a massive fire at the Harbison Garden apartments on Columbiana Drive Saturday evening.
Columbia Fire officials tweeted that crews were sent to the scene around 8:30 p.m. There is no word on any injuries but the fire department estimates that 38 residents have been displaced.
“So I was coming out to see what was going on and I heard a pow boom. I’m like what’s going on? I’m thinking that you know a car accident, or something, not realizing it was a fire and we come out the door, only thing you can see is the fire. It looked so sad like something you see on a movie because I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m still in shock, the only thing I can say is, ‘oh my God, just pray that everybody’s ok,” witness Paris Jackson said.
Columbiana Drive near Crossbow Drive is closed at this time and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.