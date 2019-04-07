A registered sex offender has been added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list, for the second time

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Shanna Shamania Jones, a registered sex offender, has been returned to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list a year after she was first added to the list, and later arrested in Connecticut.
Jones was originally placed on the list in April, 2018, for felony failure to notify of address change of a registered sex offender. Jones remained on the list until October, 2018, when she was located and arrested in Connecticut, and returned to Rowan County.
Jones remained in jail and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for which she received a probationary sentence. She is once again not living at the address listed as her residence, according to the Rowan Sheriff.
Attempts to locate Jones have been unsuccessful and she has been returned to the list.
Jones was originally convicted in Pennsylvania in 2002 of an indecent assault on a person under the age of 13.
Anyone with information about Jones or any of the suspects listed on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List can contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Greg Bacote (704) 216-8772 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
