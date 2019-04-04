Ohio woman warning parents about kids’ gaming app that could be filled with pornography

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An app for ages 12 and up seems more like x-rated software, says an Ohio woman after she checked her nephew’s cell phone.
Cathy Tucker is raising the 15-year-old, so like many other guardians or parents, she looked to see what apps were on his phone.
“The first thing that popped up and the only thing that popped up when I opened the app was a steady stream of pornography,” said Tucker.
She found it on an app called Discord. She says there were so many pornographic pictures and short videos flooding in, she lost count.
On its website, Discord provides a link for parents to learn about the app and to learn about what steps to take if there is content that pops up on their child’s feed that is inappropriate.
Tucker says what’s really concerning is that the app is rated for ages 12 and up, and it’s described as a chat platform for online gamers.
It has 4.8 out of 5 stars with 471,000 ratings.
“If you think about who’s rating these apps, it’s the people who are using them, not the parents,” said Tucker.
Tucker wants other parents to pay attention, and check their child’s phone and ask questions.
With today’s technology, more apps can pop up just as easily.
“There’s just so much out there that keeps changing. There’s really no way for us to keep up,” said Tucker.
Cleveland 19 contacted Discord for a statement on this story.
Our email was acknowledged and they’re looking into this case.
