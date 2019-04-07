Man killed following overnight shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating the death of a man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds at an east Charlotte apartment complex.
Teaun Bates, 29, was found at the scene of a reported assault with a deadly weapon incident by officers at a residence off of Delta Crossing Lane shortly after 1:45 a.m.
Bates was transported to the hospital where he would later be pronounced deceased.
No further information has been released at this time as police continue an investigation into the homicide.
