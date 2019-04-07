Gaston County firefighters make cross-state trip to support fallen peer

FOUR OAKS, NC (WBTV) - Brad Hall and Jon Brackett of the Union Road Fire Department in Gastonia trekked over 220 miles on Saturday to pay respects to a 17-year-old NC firefighter who lost his life in a tragic ATV accident the prior weekend.
Brock Currens, of the Four Oaks Fire Department, passed away following injuries suffered in the accident while participating in a community event at the local racetrack.
Over 200 fellow firefighters from across the region made their way out to Four Oaks in a show of support for the fallen firefighter and his family.
Fire trucks, ambulances and twenty other emergency vehicles were at the scene to escort Currens to his final resting place.
