First Alert Day for Monday as evening storms could bring severe weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Clouds and sprinkles today have held temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, not quite as warm as yesterday, but still a mild day overall.
Temps won't fall much below 60° overnight with clouds in place and south breezes.
Monday is a First Alert Day with the anticipation of evening storms that could produce isolated severe weather. Limited sun during the first half of the day will create instability as afternoon and evening storms approach. Damaging winds will be the main threat in any severe storm that develops.
The exact timing of the storms is still a little iffy, but right now, we are leaning towards an earlier arrival, somewhere in the window of 4:00-7:00 p.m. for severe weather potential. However, areas of rain and storms could be around as late as midnight.
Tuesday the system begins to depart, leaving behind areas of rain for the first half of the day. We clear and dry out midweek with temps in the mid-upper 70s before another weaker front rolls through on Friday.
