Family going to church hit by speeding driver suspected of DUI, SC cops say

GREENVILLE, SC (Noah Feit//The Charlotte Observer) - A family was heading to church Sunday morning, but wound up in a South Carolina hospital instead after their car was hit a suspected drunk driver, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to pull over a driver “suspected of DUI” when that person sped up to escape law enforcement, according the news release.
The speeding car then collided with the family’s vehicle at an intersection, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.
According to witnesses, “there was a high-speed chase through the intersection,” and the suspected drunk driver crashed into the family’s car before wrecking into a gas pump at Energy Market gas station and convenience store, WYFF reported.
A witness said a child was thrown from the family’s car after the collision, a WYFF reporter tweeted.
All four members of the family were hurt in the wreck and taken to an area hospital, “along with the suspect,” according to the news release.
No fatalities were reported as a result of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. There is no word on the condition of four family members or the suspected drunk driver.
The intersection of Highway 253 and Cedar Lane Road was closed as the sheriff’s office continued to investigate the scene, according to the news release.