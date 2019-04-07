American Airlines announces flight cancellations to continue into June

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As American Airlines continues to wait for information from investigators with from the FAA, NTSB and other regulatory agencies, the company has decided to extend certain flight cancellations through June 5.
The extension will continue the average of 90 flights being cancelled per day as the airline attempts to get passengers to their destinations while grounding their Boeing 737 MAX fleet after they were involved in two major commercial crashes over the six months.
Passengers who have already booked their flights or are planning to travel with American in the near future are asked to visit the airline’s website.
