WPD: Man upset at wait time for food storms out of restaurant, threatens employee with knife

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man who stormed out of a pizza restaurant in downtown Wilmington after getting upset at the wait time for his food later threatened an employee with a knife and sprayed pepper spray into the establishment.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, downtown officers were dispatched to the Slice of Life on Market Street for a report of a man with a weapon Thursday night.
Witnesses told police the suspect, identified as Gregory Lindsay, got upset and left the restaurant because his food was taking too long.
When an employee followed him out of the business to give him a refund, Lindsay allegedly attacked the employee and pulled out a knife.
Lindsey, 27, of Wilmington, then allegedly reentered the restaurant and sprayed pepper spray.
“We have never had something like this happen in 18 years,” said owner Ray Worrell. “We tried to refund this man his money and he left. We thought he was gone but he came back and sprayed the employee with pepper spray.”
Worrell said the employee is OK and he was forced to close the restaurant for the night “to let everyone breathe a bit and take some time.”
“This was not a good way to start Azalea weekend,” he added.
Lindsay was charged with three counts of assault and one count each of property damage and going armed to the terror of the public.
