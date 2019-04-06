2 women arrested after baby dies at home day care

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office confirm two women have been arrested after the death of a two-month-old child.
Tracey Goldman, 50, and her 20-year-old daughter Addison Morgan are each charged with manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide.
Authorities say a child died at their home day care in October.
An autopsy found the infant with an “excessive amount of a substance in the body.”
The two were indicted by a grand jury and were released on bond. We are working to get more information, including the location and possible name of the day care.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.