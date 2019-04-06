Woman charged after 5-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

Myrtle Beach Police have charged a woman after they say a child possibly drowned late Friday night.
By Brad Dickerson | April 5, 2019 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:49 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police have charged a woman after they say a 5-year-old child drowned under her watch late Friday night.

Officers responded to the Ocean Reef Resort around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a juvenile possibly drowning, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.

29-year-old Lortoria Shantel Pittman of Elm City, NC is being charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child in connection to the incident. Pittman has since been released on $7,500 bond.

The Horry County Coroner confirmed the child has died but has not named the victim.

