Weekend warmth returns after a cooler, wetter Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After cooler weather and heavy rain earlier on Friday with widespread amounts exceeding an inch of rain, the evening and overnight hours should see a drying trend continue into Saturday.
Not to say there can’t be some leftover patchy light rain and sprinkles, but not enough to keep anyone from heading out to enjoy the opening act of this weekend.
The warmth returns for the weekend as temps soar to the upper 70s, just as our average high returns to 70°. Saturday is largely dry, and while there could be a stray shower or storm that pops up Sunday evening, no widespread activity is forecast either day.
Next chance of rain arrives later Monday and it could show up in the form of stronger thunderstorms. Until then, enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
