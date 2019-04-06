Warm weather with possible rain expected throughout the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Looks like a pretty nice Saturday! Highs today will be a good bit warmer than yesterday. We are looking at the mid 70s this afternoon. Rain chances remain low too. Sunday will bring in a little better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Still, highs will be in the mid 70s.
Monday and Tuesday appear to be much more unsettled. It will still be quite warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A low pressure system will bring a good helping of rain on Monday and that could even stretch into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.
The end of the week looks mainly dry and warm. We could reach the low 80s for the first time!
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
