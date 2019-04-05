UPDATE: Tucson woman accused of killing young grandsons

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her two young grandsons.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Dorothy Flood, 55, is facing two charges of first-degree murder. She is being held without bond in the Pima County Jail.
The PCSD said the victims -- 8-year-old twins Jorden and Jaden Webb -- were found shot to death in a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place on Thursday, April 4.
Authorities said Flood, the young boys’ guardian, showed symptoms of an apparent overdose and was transported to a local hospital.
The PCSD said it received a 911 call about multiple gunshot victims at the home near Ruthrauff and La Cholla around 2 p.m. Thursday. When investigators got there, the two boys were found in separate bedrooms.
Neighbors said the have been unnerved by the tragedy.
“Eerie, you know, just uncomfortable feeling because the children," said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
The man, who has lived on the street for more than 40 years, shared details about the family that lived a few houses away from him.
“They kept more to themselves," he said. “They would wave ‘hi’ or ‘bye,’ but they kept to themselves. See them every day, they were good kids. They didn’t talk, but they were good kids. She took care of them real good.”
The neighbor said the two children had special needs. He said he watched someone being taken from the home in an ambulance, but PCSD would not confirm that.
“It’s heartbreaking," said Ruth Parra, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years. “I never imagined children, really did not think of children."
“I was in a hurry to get here, but then when I saw it was children, my heart just sunk," said Laurie Sauceda. "I wasn’t in a hurry to get here and find out anymore because it was just, I don’t want to know who in the neighborhood it is. Kids ride their bike up and down the street, who are we going to be missing now?”
Detectives were moving in and out of the home late into the night.
For neighbors, the heartbreaking discovery hits too close to home.
“It’s a sickening feeling, especially when it comes to kids. Life is precious and nobody should take someone else’s life, especially kids," said a neighbor.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.