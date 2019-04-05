South Carolina military kid gets Monster Jam-sized surprise

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ahead of the big Monster Jam show in Columbia, organizers of the event along with Operation Homefront teamed up to surprise the son of a Columbia military veteran.
Keston Cunningham, 7, got a total room makeover decked out with some new Monster Jam gear.
He also got a special visit from one of the Monster Jam drivers, Linsey Read.
Keston's father is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and his mother is a lead member of Operation Homefront's Hearts of Valor program, which works to care for wounded veterans.
The entire family also got tickets to go to Friday night's Monster Jam show.
The event will be here for two days at Colonial Life Arena. For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.