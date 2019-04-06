Rowan County mourns loss of Latasha Wilks

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Reverend Latasha Wilks, a leader in the Salisbury-Rowan community, has passed away, according to friends and family members.
Details of Wilks death were not immediately available.
“Today we mourn the loss of a founding member of our Pray Rowan family,” wrote Tonya Skelly on the Pray Rowan Facebook page. “Latasha will be very missed. I am rejoicing in your homecoming. I am rejoicing in life spent in the years that I knew you that pointed to Jesus Christ. I loved that we were sisters by His blood.”
“We extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the family of Reverend Latasha Wilks in this their time of sorrow. It is our prayer that we all lift her children, family, and community in prayer as this is an unexpected loss to us all,” wrote Gemale Black, President of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP.
“A woman who cared for her community and she showed it daily,” wrote Patricia Jones Ricks.
“RIP, Latasha Wilks.” wrote Salisbury City Council member David Post. “You always brought a smile and a hug to everyone you met.”
Wilks was a minister at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the founder of Let’s Lend A Helping Hand. Wilks was a past candidate for Salisbury City Council and the Rowan County Commission.
