Police searching for armed robbery suspect who removed monitoring device

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted for multiple robbery charges has removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring device after last been seen near Uptown.
Sidney Wayne Williams, 34, is facing two counts of common law robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit felony, in addition to the newly added charges of damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Williams’ last known whereabouts were off of E. 11th Street on April 5.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sidney Williams, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 or 911.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.