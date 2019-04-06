Person rushed to hospital after house fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened on Coach Wood Court around 10 p.m.
Officials say a two-story house was burning with smoke showing.
A total of 23 firefighters were able to control the fire in 10 minutes. No firefighters were injured.
Medic says one person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.
The fire is under investigation and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.