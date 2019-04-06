Community members unite to walk Tryon Street honoring Charlotte mother killed in crossfire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Family and community members gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember the life of Kendal Crank.
Crank was the 27-year-old mother of two young children who was shot and killed in the crossfire of a shooting on north Tryon Street last Thursday.
“It could have been any of us because she had her whole life ahead of her,” said Jasmine Hoots, who used to go to school with Kendal.
The vigil for Crank started at 28th Street and Pine Street in Charlotte and then community and family members went on a unity walk to the corner of Tryon and 28th where Crank was killed.
The family said they want this to be a way to remember the 27-year-old mother. Crank was on her way to nursing class when she was shot and killed in her car.
“Her family is going through a lot, her kids no longer have a mom, gun violence just has to stop,” said Crystal Ruth, a community member who came out to support the family.
Crank’s mother and father talked about the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community after their daughter’s tragic death.
“All she was trying to do was just drive and she’s innocent and didn’t do anything all of a sudden she just got shot and wrecked,” said Selah Miller, an 11-year-old who came to the vigil with her mom.
The family says they have heard from people they do not know who have sent encouraging cards and flowers. The family wants the community to feel welcome and apart of remembering and celebrating Kendal.
“So many people are so involved and want to make a difference now, and how this tragedy with Kendal has impacted the whole city of Charlotte," said Kendal’s mother, Linda Crank Springs.
A visitation will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the funeral service for Crank at 12 p.m. at Saint Paul Baptist Church.
