China Grove man charged with possessing child pornography

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A China Grove man was charged with possession of child pornography that included “images of sexual activity.”
According to arrest warrants served by the State Bureau of Investigation, Brian Warren Cress, 43, of the 300 block of Lentz Road, is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The warrants said that between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, Cress possessed screen shots of unknown young girls, one pictured with an adult man. The girls appeared to be between the ages of 7 and 12, authorities said.
Cress is expected in court on Wednesday.
