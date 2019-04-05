‘Back the Bluebonnet’ challenge has Texas law enforcement playing in meadows, frolicking in fields

TEXAS (KLTV) - The #BacktheBlueBonnet challenge has public servants and emergency responders pausing to smell the flowers.
Law enforcement agencies throughout Texas are getting into the spirit of spring and taking part in the challenge. The challenge honors a timeless Texas tradition - posing in a bed of bluebonnets.
The Henderson Police Department posted a photo on Thursday of one of their police officers laying down next to a bed of bluebonnets with the text “Don’t mind me, I’m just enjoying being a Texan." As of 11:50 a.m. Friday, the post has more than 530 reactions and has been shared 147 times.
The Palestine Police Department was not one to be showed up and joined the challenge with a video.
The video shows one of their officers playfully rolling around in a bed of bluebonnets. The video was shared with the hashtags, #slomo and #takemybreathaway. It was posted Friday morning and already has 1,000 views and 33 shares.
And Gregg County’s finest had their own submission, Deputy Chris Lee, whose wife Melissa took this pic of her man in a patch of bluebonnets in their hometown.
The Grapevine Police Department took the challenge as an opportunity to recognize a very good boy. K9 Officer Ranger took a break from training to do a bluebonnet photo shoot and win over some hearts. Since the photos were posted Thursday, the post has been shared 134 times and has more than 630 reactions.
K9 Officer Coco with the Commerice ISD Police Department wanted to make sure everyone knew how cute she felt. The department posted a photo of K9 Officer Coco posing majestically along with the caption “Felt cute lol might sniff out some narcotics later.” The post has been shared more than 1,000 times and has 790 reactions.
The Erath County Sheriff’s Office made sure to remind everyone the importance of snacks when posing with blue bonnets, posting a photo of one of their sergeants and a deputy enjoying a picnic. The post has been shared over 100 times and has more than 460 reactions.
The City of Denton Police Department showed their love for bluebonnets with a set of photos. They reassured everyone that the bluebonnets were not harmed during the photos. Since they were posted, the photos have gotten over 1,000 reactions and have been shared 751 times.
And it’s not just law enforcement that is getting in on the fun. The White Settlement Fire Department showed their support for their fellow first responders with their own bluebonnet photo shoot. The photos have been shared 79 times and have more than 360 reactions.
Naturally the Texas Game Wardens joined in the challenge. They posted a photo of Game Warden K9 Ruger “protecting Texas wild things and wild places.” The photo has been shared 30 times and has more than 420 reactions.
