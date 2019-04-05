17-year-old shot in leg in west Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near Thomasboro Drive. (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 5, 2019 at 4:19 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 4:19 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near Thomasboro Drive.

Officers responded to the location and found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

A separate vehicle also shot, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

The teen was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers reportedly have three subjects detained and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

