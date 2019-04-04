Warrants: Suspect hit victims with metal bat, threatened 2-year-old in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is accused of attacking three people with a metal bat and threatening a two-year-old during an assault at The Vinings apartment complex in Market Common.
Officers were called Thursday morning to Margarita Drive to investigate the reported assault.
Warrants accuse Ryan Allen Knox, 29, of hitting a man in the head with a metal bat while he was trying to protect his wife, a friend and the two-year-old child. He suffered a large, swollen knot to the top of the right side of his head.
The warrants state that Knox and the man knew each other.
Knox also hit the man’s wife in the head with the metal bat, causing her to fall on the bathroom floor and was knocked unconscious for a short period of time, according to the documents. She was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital with severe injuries to her head and face.
The warrants allege that a friend of the husband and wife, who was also inside the home, was hit in the arm by Knox.
At some point, Knox tried to make his way to the two-year-old’s bedroom when he was stopped by the father of the child and the two struggled over the baseball bat, the warrants state.
Documents show the friend grabbed the two-year-old and escaped out of a window.
A short time later, Knox left the apartment and went looking for the friend and the two-year-old child, the warrants state.
During the time of the incident, Knox is accused of threatening to kill everyone inside the apartment.
Knox faces four counts of attempted murder and assault.
He has a bond hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
