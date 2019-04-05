Smoking material causes house fire in Boone, more than $300k in damage reported

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Smoking material caused a large house fire in Boone Thursday night.
According to the Boone Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the Green Street area of Boone around 11 p.m.
Units arrived on Old Bristol Road to find a single-family home well involved in fire.
After everyone was out of the home, crews immediately began to extinguish the fire and had it controlled at 11:21 p.m.
Crews then worked to extinguish any remain hot spots and look for hidden fire, remaining on scene until 3 a.m.
The structure was left with extensive damage to the second floor and attic area and water damage to the first floor.
More than $300,000 in damages was reported for the structure and contents.
Investigators determined that the fire started outside the home at an attached storage shed. The fire then extended into the home, aided by moderate winds.
Officials say discarded smoking materials ignited ordinary combustibles and started the fire.
No further information was released.
