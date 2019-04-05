Sheriff’s Office trying to ID man who burglarized health center in Fort Mill

NEED TO ID: On Mar. 29th at 6:30PM the person in this video broke into the Functional Health Care Center 1600 Block of Hwy 160, Fort Mill. The black male suspect wearing a hat & grey pants stole $200 from the register. If you can help ID this person call Crime Stoppers of York County or the YCSO and ask for Det. Motz. #YCSONews #YoCoNews