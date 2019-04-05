Sheriff’s Office trying to ID man who burglarized health center in Fort Mill

This man was caught on surveillance video on March 29 burglarizing the Functional Health Care Center on Hwy 160. (York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 5, 2019 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:02 PM

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are trying to identify a man who was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a health center in Fort Mill.

The burglary happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Functional Health Care Center on the 1600 Block of Highway 160, near the intersection with Sutton Road. Officials say the man broke into the business and stole $200 from the register.

The York County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of the crime on their Facebook page.

NEED TO ID: On Mar. 29th at 6:30PM the person in this video broke into the Functional Health Care Center 1600 Block of Hwy 160, Fort Mill. The black male suspect wearing a hat & grey pants stole $200 from the register. If you can help ID this person call Crime Stoppers of York County or the YCSO and ask for Det. Motz. #YCSONews #YoCoNews

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 5, 2019

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.

