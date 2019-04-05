SC woman admits to embezzling more than $2.4M worth of computer equipment from employer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman admitted to embezzling more than $2 million worth of computer equipment from her employer in court Thursday.
According to the North Carolina Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jolynn Denise McHone, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, appeared before an U.S. Magistrate Judge Thursday and pleaded guilty to wire fraud, for embezzling from her employer more than $2.4 million worth of computer equipment
According to court documents, from 2006 to 2017, McHone was employed by a Florida-based company as an information technology (IT) procurement manager.
She was responsible for negotiating IT equipment purchases and lease agreements with the company’s IT vendors, managing IT equipment and purchases for the company and its subsidiaries throughout the United States and managing the company’s IT operating budget.
McHone admitted in court Thursday that from 2012 to 2017, she engaged in a scheme to defraud her employer by ordering new equipment using company funds, and then selling the equipment for her own financial gain.
According to court documents, she carried out the scheme by placing orders for equipment to be delivered to a company subsidiary located in Concord for supposedly legitimate company business.
McHone reportedly intercepted the deliveries of the equipment, then met a co-conspirator in Charlotte who she sold the equipment to for cash.
During that time period, McHone admitted that she engaged in dozens of fraudulent equipment purchases or lease transactions.
Through this scheme, she got hundreds of pieces of equipment, and caused losses of more than $2.4 million to the company.
McHone pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud scheme, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
McHone has been released on bond. A sentencing date has not been set.
